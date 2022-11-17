Scandal-tarred UK MP stirs fresh controversy with reality TV stint

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :From the political jungle in Westminster to an actual jungle in Australia, Britain's scandal-tarred former health secretary Matt Hancock has courted fresh controversy by participating in a reality tv show.

The 44-year-old Conservative MP has drawn criticism from colleagues within his own ruling party after disappearing from parliament to be in the latest series of "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!" The popular ITV show takes a group of household Names -- some better known than others -- to a rainforest in Australia, pitting them against the elements and challenges involving snakes and other creepy-crawlies.

Since making his first appearance a week ago, Hancock -- an ever-present public figure during the Covid pandemic who was then forced to step down after breaching social distancing rules -- has been filmed partaking in a series of wincing scenes.

The MP has eaten kangaroo testicles, been sprayed with slime, had to deal with spiders and cockroaches, faced an impressive snake in an attack position, and been stung by a scorpion.

His antics, fairly typical for the reality survival series first launched in 2002, have left sceptical fellow lawmakers back in Britain fuming.

"He should be here with us voting and debating in parliament," Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told Sky news.