Scandinavian, American heatwaves European rainfall sparking catastrophes, says

GENEVA, 17 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) -:Scandinavian heatwaves, lethal Western European rainfall, Siberian smoke and record North American heat causing devastating wildfires are among the catastrophes that include "human-made climate change," the global weather office said Saturday.

At a bi-weekly UN news conference in Geneva, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spokeswoman Clare Nullis noted the European tragedy is due to heavy rainfall that triggered devastating flooding in Western Europe, leaving at least 81 dead this week.

"Germany and Belgium have been the worst-affected in terms of loss of life, but it's not just the flooding," said Nullis.

"At the same time, parts of Scandinavia are enduring a lasting heatwave. Smoke plumes from Siberia have affected air quality across the international dateline in Alaska. That's how far the smoke has traveled." She said unprecedented heat in western North America has triggered devastating wildfires and the smoke is traveling huge distances.

"Yet again, we've seen a summer of unprecedented heat, droughts, cold and wet places," said Nullis.