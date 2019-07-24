UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scans On US Diplomats In Cuba Show 'something Happened To The Brains'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Scans on US diplomats in Cuba show 'something happened to the brains'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Brain scans of about 40 US diplomats injured in mysterious circumstances in Cuba reveal visible differences compared to those in a control group, researchers who analyzed them said Tuesday.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and led by professors at the University of Pennsylvania, does not draw any conclusions about the cause of the symptoms suffered by the diplomats from late 2016 into May 2018.

But the MRIs of the patients confirm that "something happened to the brains of these people," Ragini Verma, a professor of radiology at UPenn and co-author of the study, told AFP.

"It's not imagined," she said. "All I can say is that there is a truth to be found." Verma added: "Whatever happened was not due to a pre-existing condition, because we test for that." From late 2016, diplomats posted in Havana and some of their family members suffered unexplained symptoms ranging from poor balance and vertigo to lack of coordination, unusual eye movements, anxiety and what victims called a "cognitive fog." The United States recalled most of its diplomatic personnel from the Cuban capital in September 2017.

Some of them have recovered and returned to work, but others are still undergoing rehab, according to Verma.

The US government never publicly explained the cause of the mysterious illnesses. It neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of attacks using some sort of acoustic weapon, as some US media reported, without offering proof.

Cuba has denied all responsibility for the incidents, which also affected at least 14 Canadian citizens. Ottawa also ended up recalling most of its diplomats from Havana in January.

At the request of the State Department, 44 diplomats and family members were sent from mid-2017 to UPenn's brain trauma center to undergo MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) exams.

Researchers compared those results with scans from 48 comparable subjects in two control groups. The differences are statistically significant and relate to the brain's white matter as well as the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls movement.

A State Department spokesman welcomed "the medical community's discussion on this incredibly complex issue. The Department's top priority remains the safety, security, and well-being of its staff."Verma said it was vital to follow the diplomats and their families over time "to see whether these changes evolve or change."

Related Topics

Injured Poor Ottawa Havana United States Cuba January May September 2017 2016 2018 Family Media All From Government Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

8 hours ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.