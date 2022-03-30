UrduPoint.com

Scepticism Greets Russian Pledge To Deescalate Around Kyiv

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine and Western allies waited Wednesday for signs Moscow was "radically" reducing military activity around Kyiv, as promised in peace talks, with scepticism high after Washington warned Russian troops were being repositioned and not withdrawn.

Both sides called talks in Istanbul "meaningful" and "positive", in sharp contrast to previous rounds of discussions, raising hopes after more than a month of war that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said there was progress on "the neutrality and non-nuclear status" of Ukraine -- two central Russian concerns.

And he said Russia would "radically, by several times reduce the military activity" around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv.

But the pledge was met with scepticism in Ukraine and Western capitals, with the Pentagon saying Russia had merely repositioned a "small number" of forces near Kyiv, but could be preparing a "major offensive" elsewhere.

The "vast majority" of Russian forces around Kyiv remained in place, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

"We've only seen a small number begin to move away from Kyiv, mostly to the north.

"Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv," the Pentagon spokesman added, but "it does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over".

Ukraine's military also warned the withdrawal of Russian troops around Kyiv and Chernigiv "is probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead".

On the ground overnight, air raid sirens sounded several times in the capital and continued into the morning.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Progress Istanbul From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2022

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th March 2022

22 minutes ago
 Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

9 hours ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

9 hours ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.