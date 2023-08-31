Open Menu

SCFHS Participates In AMEE Glasgow 2023 Conference Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) has participated in the Association for Medical education in Europe (AMEE) 2023 conference, held in Glasgow, UK, on August 26-30.

SCFHS showcased its success in developing the Saudi board programs, establishing specialized academies, such as the Health Leadership academy (HLA), evaluating training programs and designing exams, as well as setting standards for the practice of health professions through SCFHS Professional Classification Certificate.

