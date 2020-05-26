UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schalke Lose Top-scorer Serdar For Rest Of Season

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Schalke lose top-scorer Serdar for rest of season

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Schalke 04, who are struggling for form in the Bundesliga, have lost their top-scorer Suat Serdar for the rest of the season with a torn leg ligament, head coach David Wagner confirmed Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Serdar, who has scored seven league goals this season from defensive midfield, suffered the injury in the second half in Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Augsburg.

Serdar, who made his Germany debut last November, will undergo further tests to decide "whether an operation is necessary at the end of the week," said Wagner.

Serdar is expected to be sidelined for from three to four months, missing their last seven league games.

For Wednesday's league match at Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are third from bottom, France Under-20 midfielder Jean-Clair Todibo, who is on loan from Barcelona, is fit after recovering from an ankle injury.

The loss of Serdar is the latest blow to Schalke, who are winless in their last nine league games, conceding 22 goals and scoring just twice.

Having been in the title race before Christmas, Schalke have dropped from third in December to eighth in the table.

The pressure is mounting on ex-Huddersfield Town boss Wagner, who admits the situation is "not pleasant", having also been hammered 4-0 at Dortmund ten days ago.

"At the moment we are no longer the team we were in the first half of the season," said Wagner.

"You can't compare the kind of football we played back then."

Related Topics

Football Loan Christmas France Germany Dortmund Augsburg David Barcelona November December Sunday From Race Coach

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

5 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

7 hours ago

Spain calls for common EU on cross-border movement

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.