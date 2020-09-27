Schalke sack Wagner after worst start in the Bundesliga

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Schalke 04 announced on Sunday they have sacked head coach David Wagner after going 18 league games without a win, which includes the worst to a start to a season in Bundesliga history.

After 15 months in charge, time finally ran out for the 48-year-old former Huddersfield manager following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen which left Schalke without a league victory since January.

Having kicked off 2020/21 with a humiliating 8-0 loss at Bayern Munich last weekend, Schalke's record of 11 goals conceded with one scored in two defeats is the worst start to a season in the league's history.

"We hoped that we could turn things around. Unfortunately, the first two matches did not produce the necessary performances and results," said Schalke's sports director Jochen Schneider.

"We have therefore decided to take the path of a new start in terms of personnel," he added.

"Despite the disappointing results, this decision was anything but easy for us."