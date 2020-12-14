UrduPoint.com
Schalke's Uth 'doing Very Well' After Being Knocked Unconscious In Sickening Collision

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Schalke's Uth 'doing very well' after being knocked unconscious in sickening collision

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Schalke striker Mark Uth said he was "doing very well" and hoping to leave hospital on Monday after being stretchered off unconscious following a sickening clash of heads in a Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Sunday.

"Thank you for all the get-well messages. I am doing very well and will hopefully be out of hospital tomorrow," wrote Uth in an Instagram post after a dramatic incident which shocked Germany.

Uth was treated by medical staff on the pitch for around 15 minutes and attached to a drip after falling to the ground unconscious following a clash of heads with Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai early in the game which ended 2-2.

He was eventually carried from the pitch with a neck brace to applause from both teams' dugouts.

Both sets of players and Uduokhai in particular were visibly shaken by the incident.

"I didn't realise how serious it was at first, but then I saw him lying on the floor.

A lot of things go through your head, I was scared and worried. I am so happy that he is ok," Uduokhai told Sky.

Around 45 minutes after Uth was carried off, Schalke announced via Twitter that the striker had regained consciousness.

"Good news: Mark Uth is stable and responsive and is on his way to the hospital with our team doctor," the club tweeted.

According to Sky sports, Uth was given emergency treatment for a further 20 minutes outside the stadium before being taken to hospital.

The broadcaster also reported that referee Manuel Grafe had given Schalke the option to abandon the game following the incident, but the team had decided to play on.

Other Bundesliga clubs, including Augsburg and Schalke's bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund, were quick to wish Uth a speedy recovery on social media.

