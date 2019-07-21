UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schauffele Hits Out At R&A After 'cheat' Jibes

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Schauffele hits out at R&A after 'cheat' jibes

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :American Xander Schauffele branded British Open organisers the R&A unprofessional after his driver was deemed to be non-conforming on the eve of the tournament.

Schauffele became the first player to publicly say his equipment had failed tests introduced by the R&A last year to limit the spring effect on driver heads.

Schauffele struggled with his replacement driver on Thursday hitting just six of 14 fairways on his way to an opening three-over par round of 74.

He bounced back with a round of 65 on Friday to make the cut and moved to five-under par with a 69 on Saturday.

However, Schauffele is still furious at the R&A for what he sees as their failure to keep the matter private.

"The R&A, they pissed me off because they attempted to ruin my image by not keeping this matter private. This is me coming out and treating them the exact way they treated me," said Schauffele.

"The R&A didn't do their job in keeping it private.

So I don't feel like I should -- I can tell you right now what happened or what I know. It is an unsettling topic.

"I've been called a cheater by my fellow opponents. It's all joking, but when someone yells 'cheater' in front of 200 people, to me it's not going to go down very well." And he believes the disruption of finding a new driver played a major role in his poor opening round.

"We're the travelling circus. There's certain moving parts on tour here and everyone on the grounds knew for some odd reason. So that's enough to throw me off my game." The 25-year-old insisted he had no problem giving up any non-compliant clubs, but complained that the R&A test only 30 players' equipment, meaning others can continue to play with the same clubs.

"I would gladly give up my driver if it's not conforming. But there's still 130 other players in the field that potentially have a nonconforming driver, as well," he added.

"Just test the whole field. It's plain and simple."

Related Topics

Poor Driver Job Same All

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

4 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

6 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

6 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

6 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

6 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.