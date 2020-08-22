UrduPoint.com
Scheffler Shoots 59 To Share PGA Northern Trust Lead

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :American Scottie Scheffler fired a stunning 12-under par 59 Friday to grab a share of the clubhouse lead during Friday's second round of the US PGA Northern Trust.

The 24-year-old rookie from Texas had six birdies on both the front and back nine in a bogey-free tour of TPC Boston to become the 12th player with a sub-60 round on the US PGA Tour.

Scheffler, the second-youngest to manage the feat, was one shy of the all-time tour record score of 58 set by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Scheffler, who broke the course record by two strokes, was on 13-under 129 for 36 holes and level atop the leaderboard with Australia's Cameron Davis, who followed his opening 64 with a 65 on Friday.

It was the second 59 of the year for Scheffler, who fired the score in a casual round in Dallas while the tour was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheffler made 23 putts and reaching 16 of 18 greens in regulation despite finding only seven of 14 fairways.

