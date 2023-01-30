UrduPoint.com

Schmeichel Shines As Nice Beat Lille, Lyon Claim Welcome Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Schmeichel shines as Nice beat Lille, Lyon claim welcome win

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Kasper Schmeichel was in inspired form as Nice beat in-form Lille 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Alexandre Lacazette was on target as struggling Lyon earned a morale-boosting win against Ajaccio.

Danish former Leicester City star Schmeichel made a series of key saves, including turning a Timothy Weah attempt onto a post, and Gaetan Laborde scored the only goal of the game at the other end for Nice.

It was a third match without defeat for interim Nice coach Didier Digard since he took over from the sacked Lucien Favre at the club owned by Ineos, current suitors of Manchester United.

The result ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Lille and dents their prospects of qualifying for Europe. Nice remain in mid-table but are now just six points behind them.

Lyon, another ambitious club enduring a difficult season, are above Nice on goal difference after claiming a 2-0 victory in Corsica.

Johann Lepenant put them ahead before ex-Arsenal striker Lacazette notched his 12th league goal of the season.

There were also wins on Sunday for Montpellier and Toulouse, while bottom side Angers lost 4-0 at Brest to suffer a Ligue 1 record-equalling 12th consecutive defeat.

Clermont and Nantes drew 0-0 in a game that did not feature a single shot on target.

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain host Reims later and can go five points clear at the top from Lens, who needed a late equaliser from substitute Adrien Thomasson to draw 1-1 at Troyes on Saturday.

Marseille could have moved above Lens on goal difference when they played Monaco in Saturday's late game but they also dropped points in a 1-1 stalemate.

PSG's opponents Reims are led by 30-year-old Belgian-born English coach Will Still and are on a 13-game unbeaten run.

Related Topics

Europe Brest Angers Nantes Ajaccio Montpellier Troyes Reims Nice Toulouse Lille Lyon Monaco Leicester Manchester United Sunday Post From Top PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Leadership Camp

3 hours ago
 Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

3 hours ago
 SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews ..

Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.