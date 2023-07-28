(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke title at swimming's world championships on Friday.

Schoenmaker, the Olympic champion, touched the wall in 2min, 20.80sec to finish ahead of American Lilly King in 2:21.23 and Tes Schouten of the Netherlands in 2:21.63.

"I really just went into this race just having fun racing," said Schoenmaker, who won silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week.

"We're racing some of the world's best." Schoenmaker went into the race with the fastest time in the semi-finals.

King was the defending champion.

"Coming back from the Olympics was a tough two years so I'm just grateful that I was able to have the opportunity to be able to race some of these girls here," said Schoenmaker.