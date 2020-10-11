Scholar, academician (Late) Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza remembered

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 11 (APP):Speakers at a ceremony here Sunday paid rich tributes to late Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza, an eminent worker of Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement, historian, writer, intellectual and author of scores of books on Kashmir, on his 20th death anniversary observed across AJK on Sunday.

The ceremony was held to mark the death anniversary of the learned scholar and the founder director of Institute of Kashmir Studies of AJK University.

Paying rich tributes to Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza, speakers including Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Malick, PPP AJK President, senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Commission Humayoon Zama Mirza and others said that late Prof. Zaman was a true patriot, a famous thinker, writer, historian and active worker of the Kashmir freedom movement who lend all of his potentials and services for projecting the Kashmir cause in an effective manner, said a J&K HRC statement issued here.

Speakers said that Prof. Khan Zaman had full command on writing and sincerely spent his whole life apprising the world of the importance of the Kashmir freedom movement and the Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination.

They said that late Prof. Zaman was an outspoken, brave, courageous and bold person who always effectively advocated his view point over the Kashmir cause reflective of the true aspirations of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir state and their struggle for the freedom of the motherland from long Indian tyrannical rule.

Speakers said that the great life-time services of Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza would always be remembered. They emphasized the need for continuing the mission of Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza promoting his forceful writings to apprise the world of the importance of Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom and the early grant of right of self determination to Kashmiris in the light of international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions to provide the opportunity to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir's people to decide about their destiny through plebiscite.