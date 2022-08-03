UrduPoint.com

Scholz Opens Door To Extend Nuclear As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday raised the possibility of keeping nuclear plants going as he accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a key turbine to throttle gas supplies to Europe.

The continent's biggest economy has been scrambling for energy sources to fill a gap left by a reduction in gas supplies from Moscow.

Standing next to the turbine, Scholz said that extending the lifetime of Germany's three remaining nuclear power plants "can make sense".

The power stations, which are set to be taken off the grid at the end of the year, were "relevant exclusively for electricity production, and only for a small part of it," Scholz said.

In total, the nuclear fleet accounts for six percent of Germany's electricity output.

The government has said it will await the outcome of a new "stress test" of the national electric grid before determining whether to stick with the long-planned phaseout.

