Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

Scholz said he had asked to halt the review process by the German regulator for the pipeline.

"That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating," he said.