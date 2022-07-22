UrduPoint.com

Scholz Tackles Energy Fears As Germany Bails Out Gas Giant

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Scholz tackles energy fears as Germany bails out gas giant

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to shield Germans from surging energy costs on Friday as the government agreed a rescue package for key gas company Uniper, which has been brought down by market turmoil from the war in Ukraine.

Interrupting his summer holidays to give a press conference in Berlin, Scholz reassured Germans they would "never walk alone" with the burden of spiralling gas and electricity costs.

"The government is planning a housing benefit reform from next year as well as flat-rate payments to help consumers pay their bills," Scholz told reporters after the Uniper announcement.

"No one will be left alone with their challenges and problems," he said.

Russia's war in Ukraine has caused an energy earthquake in Europe and especially in Germany, which is heavily dependent upon Russian gas.

EU states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war, with Germany accusing Moscow of using energy as a "weapon".

Russia on Thursday restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline after 10 days of maintenance, but at low volumes, and suspicions linger that the Kremlin may trigger an energy crisis on the continent this winter.

