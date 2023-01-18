UrduPoint.com

Scholz Under Growing Pressure To OK Leopard Tanks For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Davos, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced rising pressure Tuesday from his European partners to authorise the export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

The issue will be one of the most pressing in the in-tray of newly-named German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, a surprise choice for the vacant position who was unveiled on Tuesday.

Leaders and ministers from Finland, Lithuania, Poland and Britain have added their voices to a growing clamour for Berlin to greenlight the export of German-made Leopards to Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda reminded listeners at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Poland had offered to provide around 14 Leopards, but needed Germany's approval to export them.

"We hope and we are trying to organise a bigger support for Ukraine," Duda said in English, adding: "We hope that the producer of those tanks, Germany, will also participate in this, in my opinion, very, very, very good idea.

" Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto also repeated Finland's willingness to deliver Leopards.

"We hope that this decision (to deliver Leopards) will be made real, and Finland is definitely ready to play its part in that support," he said during a sideline event at a Ukraine-themed pavilion.

The mayor of Kyiv, former heavyweight boxer Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Telegram that he had met with German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck in Davos on Tuesday to discuss weapons transfers.

"Positive decisions have been made. Good news is coming," he wrote.

Scholz is set to deliver a keynote speech in the Swiss Alpine village, home to the annual World Economic Forum, on Wednesday at 1445 GMT.

