Open Menu

Scholz Urges NATO Summit To Focus On Boosting Ukraine Fighting Strength

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Scholz urges NATO summit to focus on boosting Ukraine fighting strength

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged NATO leaders meeting in Vilnius in July to focus on ramping up Ukraine's fighting capacity during its ongoing counteroffensive against Russia.

A key question to be raised at the gathering on July 11-12 will be the future relationship between Ukraine and NATO, Scholz said.

"We should look soberly at the current situation," Scholz told lawmakers in Berlin, noting that Kyiv "has itself said that a NATO membership is not in the question while Russia is carrying out its war against Ukraine".

"That's why I am putting forward that we focus in Vilnius on what is now an absolute priority -- that is, to strengthen the fighting power of Ukraine." Parallel to that, Scholz said Germany will work with the G7 and EU partners as well as Kyiv to work out "effective and long-term security commitments".

These will ensure that Ukraine gets sustained military support as well as the necessary economic strength to defend itself against Russian aggression, he added.

The Vilnius talks, he said, will send a "strong signal" of transatlantic cooperation and determination.

Germany, which for years has fallen under the NATO two-percent spending goal will finally meet the target from next year.

"We will ensure that the Bundeswehr finally receives the equipment it needs... also by spending two percent of our GDP on defence for the first time in decades, starting next year," Scholz vowed.

Germany's defence spending has reached only around 1.5 percent in the last years, but Russia's war in Ukraine has sparked a major policy shift in Berlin.

Besides sending armaments to Ukraine, Germany is going on a military spending spree to replenish its worn-out stocks, from fighter jets to tanks to air defence systems.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Germany Berlin Vilnius July Stocks From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

13 minutes ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

15 hours ago
Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

15 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

15 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

15 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

15 hours ago
 NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

NIH issues advisory on prevention of dengue fever

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous