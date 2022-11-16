Scholz warns against 'hasty' conclusion on Poland missile strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a careful probe of a deadly missile strike on a Polish village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine.

"This destruction must be investigated, the rocket parts must be investigated and then we must wait for the results before they are publicly released," Scholz told reporters at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

"In such a serious matter, there must not be any hasty conclusions about the course of events before this careful investigation," he said.

Poland has said there is no clear evidence showing who launched the missile, which struck the village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, killing two.

US President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" it had been fired from Russia, which has denied involvement.

Scholz stressed it was important to "make clear that this would not have happened without the Russian war against Ukraine, without the rockets which are constantly, in large numbers fired at Ukrainian infrastructure".

Following the G20 talks, Scholz said that "one of the results of this meeting is that the Russian President (Vladimir Putin) with his politics stands almost alone".