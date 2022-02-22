UrduPoint.com

Scholz Warns Russia 'further Sanctions' Could Follow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Scholz warns Russia 'further sanctions' could follow

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday warned Russia that a decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was only one "concrete" step and that further sanctions could follow.

"There are also other sanctions that we can introduce if further measures are taken, but for now, it's a matter of doing something very concrete," he told journalists.

>