School on outskirts of Istanbul a rare place where child refugees can study

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The school on the outskirts of Istanbul is a rare place where child refugees can study their language and culture.

But for several, it has also become an impromptu orphanage.

Having fled a worsening crackdown on Muslims, some of their parents thought it was still safe to return occasionally for business and to visit family, only to disappear into a shadowy network of re-education camps from which no communication is permitted.

Out of just over a hundred pupils at the school, 26 have lost one parent to the camps, seven have lost both, says its head Habibullah Kuseni.

Nine-year-old Fatima has only vague memories of her homeland -- and now, of her father, too.

She remembers watching television with him: she wanted cartoons, but he liked watching the news especially about Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the only leaders in the Muslim world willing to stand up for the risk wrath.

Her father flew back from time to time for business before anyone knew about the camps.

"And then he was gone," she says, tears streaming down her face.

"I thought he would come back, but he never did." No one has heard from him in three years.

Activists in November released evidence of nearly 500 camps and prisons being used against their ethnic group, saying the overall number of inmates could be "far greater" than the one million usually cited.

The news of the camps first emerged in 2017.

Leaked internal documents have shown they are run like prisons, while critics say they are aimed at eradicating local culture and religion and other, mostly Muslim, minorities.

- 'Don't worry about us' - With some 50,000 refugees in Turkey, there are many more children like Fatima or even worse off.

Tursunay, 15, hasn't seen or spoken to either of her parents since July 2017.

"Don't worry about us," they said, in their last phone call on a trip back.

They said it was strange their passports had been confiscated but were sure it would be resolved soon.

Then, silence.

Tursunay remembers her life.

She recalls asking: "Why are they watching us, papa?" when cameras were installed at the entrance to their apartment.

It's because we are Muslims, her father said.

He burned their collection of religious CDs.

Tursunay has just her little sister now and an older friend they met on the refugee trail who looks after them.

All forms of communication with every family member have been cut.

She longs for her parents so much -- even just a brief message -- that she says she must fight the urge to be angry with them for disappearing.

"I try to stay optimistic and remember that it's not my parents who have done this to me," she says.

Many children are also reportedly without parents.