UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schoolgirl Admits To Lying About Beheaded French Teacher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher

Paris, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A schoolgirl who sparked a deadly online hate campaign against a French teacher after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to students has admitted to lying and spreading false claims about him, her lawyer said on Monday.

The girl had claimed the teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist in the street in October last year, had asked Muslims to leave the class when he showed the cartoons.

The girl's father later lodged a legal complaint and amplified the allegations online, leading an 18-year-old Chechen refugee to track down Paty in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris.

"She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson," her lawyer Mbeko Tabula told AFP on Monday, confirming a report from the Parisien newspaper.

Paty showed the cartoons, which were first published in the Charlie Hebdo magazine and are deemed offensive by many Muslims, during a civics class in which students debated free speech and blasphemy.

The schoolgirl, who had already been threatened with expulsion because of disciplinary problems, was not in the class.

She has since been charged with slander, while her father and another man, an Islamist preacher and campaigner, have been charged with "complicity in murder" over the killing.

Paty's murderer was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.

The Parisien newspaper reported Monday that his last contact was with someone in Syria who is a member of a jihadist group.

A draft new security law being discussed in the French parliament would make it a jailable offence to publish information online about a public servant knowing that doing so could cause them harm.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Police Syria Parliament Threatened Blasphemy Paris Man October Muslim From Refugee

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close ..

59 minutes ago

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

1 hour ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

2 hours ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.