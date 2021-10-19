Schwarber slam as Boston rout Astros

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Kyle Schwarber blasted a record-breaking third grand slam as the Boston Red Sox routed the Houston Astros 12-3 to open up a 2-1 lead in baseball's American League Championship Series on Monday.

Schwarber's 430-foot blast in the bottom of the second inning at Fenway Park made the Red Sox the first team in baseball history to hit three grand slams in a single postseason series.

It was a case of deja vu for the Astros, who saw J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers bludgeon grand slams for Boston in game two in Houston on Saturday in a 9-5 victory.

After a scoreless first inning, the Red Sox roared into the lead in a devastating second inning burst after loading the bases.

Christian Vazquez's single allowed Alex Verdugo to score and then Christian Arroyo reached after a fielding blunder by Astros star Jose Altuve sent J.D. Martinez over home plate for a 2-0 lead.

Altuve's fumble was especially costly, potentially squandering a double-play to keep the innings alive and leave Boston with the bases loaded.

That proved too good an opportunity for Schwarber to pass up, and the 28-year-old outfielder duly pounced on the opportunity, electrifying Fenway with a mammoth shot deep into right field to leave the Sox 6-0 up.

Yimi Garcia replaced Jose Urquidy on the mound but was unable to stop the bleeding in the third inning, Vazquez driving in another single to score Hunter Renfroe for 7-0.

Arroyo then let rip with a two-run homer over Fenway's famous "Green Monster", high into left center field to put Boston 9-0 ahead.

Kyle Tucker finally got Houston on the board in the fourth inning with a three-run homer off to score Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez 9-3, jumping on starter Eduardo Rodriguez's 79mph slider.

Boston pitcher Rodriguez finished with seven strikeouts through six innings.

The Red Sox onslaught resumed in the sixth as Martinez smashed a two-run homer into left field to stretch Boston's lead to 11-3.

Devers added insult to injury with Boston's fourth homer of the night in the eighth inning to complete the scoring.

Game four in the best=of-seven series takes place in Boston on Tuesday.

