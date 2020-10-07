UrduPoint.com
Schwartzman Beats Thiem In Five Sets To Reach Roland Garros Semi-finals

Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Schwartzman beats Thiem in five sets to reach Roland Garros semi-finals

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman defeated US Open champion and third seed Dominic Thiem in a five-hour epic to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Schwartzman triumphed 7-6 (7/1), 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 and will face either 12-time champion Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.

It was a second marathon too many for Thiem, the runner-up in Paris for the last two years, who had needed five sets and three and a half hours to down world number 239 Hugo Gaston in the fourth round.

Schwartzman will be playing in his first semi-final at the majors.

