Sci-fi convention, exhibition to be held in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 will be included as a sideline event of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) and will take place in Beijing from May 29 to June 4.

Forty activities, including the opening ceremony, sub-forums, and exhibitions, will be held during the week-long event, the CSFC 2023 organizer told a press conference on Wednesday.

Notably, the opening ceremony of this year's convention will be presented by a digital host, and an exhibition of new technologies and products in the sci-fi industry will display chip computing power, digital twin, computer-brain interface technology, intelligent travel, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies and applications.

Meanwhile, the event will showcase multiple sci-fi movies, display 30 Chinese and foreign science-fiction films online, and provide novel interactive experiences for on-site audiences via seven virtual reality (VR) works.

The organizer said a report on China's sci-fi industry would also be released during the convention.