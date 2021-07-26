UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Science Report 'critical For Success' Of COP26 Climate Summit: UN

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Science report 'critical for success' of COP26 climate summit: UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A bombshell UN science report under review from Monday by nearly 200 nations is "critical for the success" of the COP26 climate change summit, the head of the World Meteorological Organization said as the meeting opened.

"The report that you are going to finalise is going to be very important worldwide," WMO head Petteri Taalas told some 700 delegates by Zoom.

"This main assessment report is critical for the success of the Glasgow climate conference in November."

Related Topics

World United Nations Glasgow November From

Recent Stories

&#039;100 Million Meals&#039; campaign distributes ..

31 minutes ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

28 minutes ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

28 minutes ago

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

30 minutes ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

30 minutes ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.