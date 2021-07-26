Science report 'critical for success' of COP26 climate summit: UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A bombshell UN science report under review from Monday by nearly 200 nations is "critical for the success" of the COP26 climate change summit, the head of the World Meteorological Organization said as the meeting opened.

"The report that you are going to finalise is going to be very important worldwide," WMO head Petteri Taalas told some 700 delegates by Zoom.

"This main assessment report is critical for the success of the Glasgow climate conference in November."