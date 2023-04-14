UrduPoint.com

Scientific Expedition On Yangtze River Headwaters Launched In NW China

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

XINING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A scientific expedition to estimate the carbon stocks in the alpine wetlands of the Yangtze River's source region was launched on Thursday in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

The scientific expedition aims to explore the ecological protection of wetlands and the ecological compensation mechanism of carbon neutrality by studying the distribution pattern of environmental factors such as water bodies, vegetation and soil in the Yangtze River's source region.

The expedition is of great significance to strengthening conservation in the Sanjiangyuan wetlands, promoting sustainable development and protecting biodiversity, said Wang Xiangguo, head of the Sanjiangyuan National Park administration.

"We will make full use of our research tools such as in-situ observation experiments, multi-source remote sensing monitoring, and laboratory analysis, to make feasible recommendations for the ecological protection of wetlands," Wang added.

The Sanjiangyuan area, known as China's "water tower," contains the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers.

The activity was jointly organized by the Sanjiangyuan Ecological Protection Foundation, Sanjiangyuan National Park Administration and other agencies.

