UrduPoint.com

Scientific Experimental Samples Brought Back To Earth, Delivered To Scientists

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Scientific experimental samples brought back to Earth, delivered to scientists

BEIJING, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:A new batch of scientific experiment samples has been brought back to Earth with the return capsule of China's Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship from China's space station Tiangong, the Science and Technology Daily reported Monday.

The samples have been delivered to the scientists of the space application system for subsequent research and studies.

The space application system, along with the return capsule of the Shenzhou-15 spaceship, sent back the experimental samples of a total of 15 scientific projects, according to the report.

The samples, weighing more than 20 kilograms, will be used in life experiments and material experiments.

The scientists will conduct molecular biology, cell biology, in-orbit growth and metabolism analyses on the samples in life experiments.

The samples of the material experiments will be tested and analyzed in the laboratory to study the physical properties and chemical changes of the materials that are difficult to know in the ground gravity environment.

Related Topics

Technology China From

Recent Stories

National Bonds increases stake in Taaleem Holding ..

National Bonds increases stake in Taaleem Holding to 22%

22 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar's father returns home after brief det ..

Hammad Azhar's father returns home after brief detainment

53 minutes ago
 Culprits of 9th May would be punished: Sanaullah

Culprits of 9th May would be punished: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 SEWA completes project to extend strategic water p ..

SEWA completes project to extend strategic water pipeline in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.