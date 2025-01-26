Scientific research – A reformation direly needed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Scientific research serves as the backbone of progress in advanced economies fostering innovation and providing solutions to critical challenges in healthcare, energy, agriculture and education sectors.

However, in Pakistan it remains a rare trodden path with limited investment in research and development (R&D) leaving the country to continuously struggling to address critical challenges and achieve socio-economic progress.

According to UNESCO, Pakistan spends only about 0.25 percent of its GDP on research and development which is far below than the recommended 1–3 percent for developing countries.

This underinvestment has resulted in brain drain, insufficient research infrastructure and missed opportunities for economic competitiveness and experts believe that investment in this sector is inevitable to take strides for development and self-sufficiency.

“Modern global progress is fundamentally knowledge-driven. Today, sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development is rooted in technology and knowledge, not merely in natural resources,” remarked Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary.

“Even with abundant natural resources and a large population, a nation’s development hinges on its advancements in relevant technologies and their effective implementation,” he explained.

Dr Choudhary asserted that research and development (R&D) are indispensable for Pakistan’s progress, particularly in addressing the country’s pressing crises in water, energy and food security. "To overcome these challenges, we must explore technological solutions tailored to our unique circumstances."

He also underscored importance of technological innovation in addressing social challenges, particularly in education. “To achieve national development, we need to educate millions of out-of-school children in Pakistan. With our large youth population, rich in creative potential, we must focus on skill development and technology-driven education to prepare them for global and local job markets.”

He also highlighted need for a robust higher education system and well-established R&D institutions. “Investing in education and research is critical. Unfortunately, in our political landscape, this sector often remained sidelined despite its global recognition as bipartisan priorities.”

He said there was time when higher education thrived in Pakistan, but financial hardships led to reduced funding, deteriorating research capacity and brain drain, with of our brightest minds seeking opportunities abroad. “Therefore, we need an urgent action to reverse this trend to boost employability and retain talent.”

Giving a comparison, Dr. Choudhary said, globally, the average spending on scientific research is 0.8% of GDP. Pakistan allocates less than 0.2%, lagging behind even Sub-Saharan African nations and several Muslim countries. “So, we need sufficient investment to excel in scientific and technological development.”

He explained the direct correlation between investment in research and national progress and said, policymakers must ensure funding towards impactful R&D while ensuring accountability.

Outlining key steps for country’s progress, Dr.

Choudhary urged to bridge gap between innovation and industrial production, harness youth potential and ensure equitable distribution of resources. “Without a clear direction and commitment to education, research and technology, sustainable progress will remain elusive.”

Renowned scientist and former Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman also emphasizes critical role of scientific research in driving national progress.

Reflecting on policies introduced during first decade of present century, he mentioned to transformative impact on Pakistan’s research landscape. “Due to policies implemented back then, Pakistan witnessed a major revolution in scientific research and education.”

“Pakistan’s research output, particularly in terms of research publications per capita, was significantly behind India in 2000,” he explained. “However, by 2018-2019, Pakistan narrowed that gap and overtook India and today, our per capita research output is at par or slightly ahead of India, marking a significant shift.”

Dr. Atta also mentioned to Pakistan’s improved global rankings in various disciplines and said, in 2001-2003, Pakistan’s global standing in biotechnology, physics, chemistry, biology, engineering and Economics ranged between 60th to 80th positions. “Today, we rank among top 20 to 25 countries worldwide. This is a remarkable achievement. Thousands of our students who pursued PhDs abroad during that period have returned to contribute to research, fostering an environment to yield positive results.”

However, he expressed concern on insufficient funding for education and research and challenges faced by universities due to inflations and other economic factors. “Universities are now grappling with rising operational costs and budgetary challenges as compared to past years.”

Dr. Atta underscored that Pakistan’s future depends on prioritizing education, science, technology and innovation. “We need to understand that without investing in these critical areas, the country cannot progress. We must recognize importance of high-quality education for youth, robust research infrastructure and need to link research outputs with industries and agriculture. Only then can we address poverty and transition into a knowledge-based economy.”

Quoting example of Singapore, a country with no natural resources and a population smaller than Karachi, Dr Atta said this country managed to achieve exports of around $400 billion. In contrast, Pakistan, with abundant natural resources, remains stuck at $35-40 billion.

“This highlights the urgency for a paradigm shift from being a resource-driven economy to a knowledge-driven economy,” he stressed. “Our path to progress lies in education, science, and technology.”

Since, countries focusing on knowledge-based development are the ones achieving economic prosperity, Pakistan must also change its direction and prioritize education and innovation to secure a brighter future.

Just keeping our past in mind when Muslim Ummah was leading its contemporaries in scientific advancement, time is ripe now for reformation and revival of our lost glory.

APP/snk/maz (APP Feature Service)