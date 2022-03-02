UrduPoint.com

Scientific Research Report On Latest Archaeological Excavations & Conservation Published

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Scientific research report on latest archaeological excavations & conservation published

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A scientific research report on the latest archaeological excavations and conservation at Amluk Dara, a buddhist site at Swat Valley has been published by Directorate of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The report aimed to highlight the rich heritage and new discoveries through scientific publication. Amluk-Dara stupa is part of Gandhara civilization located in Swat valley. The stupa is believed to have been built in the third century. The latest discoveries are the outcome of an ongoing excavation in the region. A unique part of a previously-discovered site of Amluk-Dara has been uncovered jointly by Italian Archaeological Mission in Pakistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, said a press release issued here.

The stupa is an ancient relic two kilometres from the main road which travels from Barikot to Buner and stands with ancient majesty and can be seen from the surrounding mountains.

Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, KP has also started scientific excavations of Baho Buddhist site at Swabi. The site was visited and partially excavated by the British officers of Guide Mess in 1900. About a century later, the Directorate has started the proper systematic excavation of the site in June 2021 which is still continuing.

The excavation results so far in the discovery of the main stupa, votive stupas and chapels. The main stupa measures 22 sq meters which is unique in size in the Gandhara region. The antiquities recovered from these structures consisting of stone and stucco sculptures, coins, inscription, beads and pot sherds. From the numismatic and epigraphic evidence, the site can be dated to 4th - 5th Century A.D.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Road Guide Swabi Buner SITE Barikot June From

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

19 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

29 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

39 minutes ago
 PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the f ..

PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the fun with its Predict & Win acti ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>