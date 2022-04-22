UrduPoint.com

Scientist Improve Crop Yield Forecast By Machine Leaning

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Scientist improve crop yield forecast by machine leaning

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Winter wheat yields in north China can be better predicted by a new hybrid forecast model powered by machine learning, according to a study by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

China is the world's largest wheat producer and consumer, as such, accurate yield forecasting is a top concern for researchers. The new hybrid model proposes an approach that combines machine learning and dynamical atmospheric prediction.

Developed by Chinese and American scientists, the new model was applied to north China over the sub-seasonal-to-seasonal period.

As an emerging statistical model, machine learning can better describe the non-linear relationship between input and forecast and has obvious advantages in yield forecast compared with a linear model.

The results of the study indicate that the hybrid model generally outperforms conventional models, with one metric that tells how far the prediction values are from the real values, decreasing by 30 percent to 55 percent compared with conventional models.

The results also showed that the new model achieved the best prediction result three or four months in advance of the harvest season.

The study demonstrates that the coupling of machine learning and dynamical atmospheric prediction is a useful tool for yield forecast, which could provide support to agricultural practitioners, policy-makers, and agricultural insurers.

The study was published in the journals Remote Sensing, Weather and Forecasting, and Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.

Related Topics

Weather World China From Wheat Best Top

Recent Stories

China sees historic achievements in youth developm ..

China sees historic achievements in youth development

4 minutes ago
 Car lifter among 09 outlaws arrested

Car lifter among 09 outlaws arrested

4 minutes ago
 Imran hiding face from people after Lahore flopped ..

Imran hiding face from people after Lahore flopped show: MPA

4 minutes ago
 Italy inaugurates 1st offshore wind farm with Chin ..

Italy inaugurates 1st offshore wind farm with Chinese expertise

4 minutes ago
 Macron Warns Europe of Consequences Next Winter If ..

Macron Warns Europe of Consequences Next Winter If It Imposes Embargo on Russian ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt keen to launch far-reaching uplift projects i ..

Govt keen to launch far-reaching uplift projects in Balochistan: Minister Housin ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.