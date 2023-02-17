Scientists develop drill-like seed carrier to promote afforestation

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Chinese scientists with their counterparts from the United States have designed a drill-like, self-burying carrier that can significantly increase the success rate of aerial seeding in afforestation.

Aerial seeding can quickly cover large and physically inaccessible areas to promote post-fire reforestation and wildland restoration.

However, the germination rates are low, due to direct exposure of unburied seeds to strong sunlight, wind and grain-eating birds, as well as undesirable air humidity and temperature.

Inspired by a plant called Erodium that takes root by drilling into the soil, the researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, Syracuse University, University of Pennsylvania and Zhejiang University turned wood veneer into highly stiff actuators with an extremely large bending curvature and three tails.