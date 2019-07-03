UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Discover Highest Energy Cosmic Gamma Rays In Tibet

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Scientists discover highest energy cosmic gamma rays in Tibet

BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A joint research team made up of Chinese and Japanese scientists has discovered the highest energy cosmic gamma rays ever observed from an observatory in Tibet, opening a new window to explore the extreme universe.

The energy of the gamma rays is as high as 450 TeV, equivalent to 45 billion times of the energy of X-rays for medical diagnosis, researchers from the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese academy of Sciences said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Scientists believe that those energetic gamma rays were from the Crab Nebula, a famous supernova remnant in the constellation Taurus, about 6,500 light years away from Earth.

Previously, the highest energy ever observed for a gamma-ray photon was 75 TeV, which was detected by the HEGRA Cherenkov telescope in Germany.

Related Topics

China Germany From Billion

Recent Stories

FBISE announces SSC Part 1 result - 9th class resu ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 July 2019

36 minutes ago

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

11 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

10 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.