Scientists Discover Over 240 Dinosaur Footprints In East China

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A group of Chinese paleontologists has identified more than 240 fossilized dinosaur footprints in Fujian Province. They are the first traces of dinosaur activity found in the eastern Chinese province.

The dinosaur track site in Shanghang County, covering an area of about 1,600 square meters, is the largest and the most diverse such site discovered in China and dates back about 80 million years to the Upper Cretaceous period, according to scientists.

Tracks in Shanghang County were left by at least eight types of dinosaurs, scientists from the Beijing-based China University of Geo-sciences and a local museum said at a news conference held in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian, on Tuesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

