UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Discover Tree Fossils Dating Back 300 Million Years In North China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Scientists discover tree fossils dating back 300 million years in north China

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :An international research team led by Chinese scientists has discovered tree fossils dating back 300 million years in a coalfield in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The species, Paratingia wuhaia, with fruit clusters similar to pine cones and leaves similar to fir leaves, was one of the main plants that formed coal, according to the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The area in which the fossils were found was a marshy forest about 300 million years ago, said Wang Jun with the institute, also the leader of the research.

A sudden and massive volcanic eruption fossilized a large number of ancient plants in the area, including the Paratingia wuhaia trees, he added.

The species is a transitional plant between spore plants and gymnosperms. It survived for 110 million years after the emergence of advanced seed plants. The species, together with other plants in swamp forests, formed the coal.

Related Topics

China Nanjing Mongolia FIR Million

Recent Stories

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 minute ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

7 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

13 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo marks one year of passenger frei ..

22 minutes ago

Governor Imran Ismail hosts luncheon for Senate Ch ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.