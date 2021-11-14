Scientists establish research center for Northeast Asia biodiversity conservation

HARBIN, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:A research center dedicated to Northeast Asia biodiversity conservation was established on Sunday in Harbin, capital of China's Heilongjiang Province.

The Northeast Asia Biodiversity Research Center, which is located in Northeast Forestry University, is expected to boost cooperation and exchanges of research institutes in countries including China, Russia, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK).

It has six research teams consisting of experts from various organizations such as the Chinese academy of Forestry, Seoul National University and the University of Tokyo. They will carry out research on plants, animals, microorganisms and ecosystem diversity.