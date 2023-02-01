UrduPoint.com

Scientists Find Evidence Of Lunar Tide Effects In Earth's Plasmasphere

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A team of Chinese scientists and their overseas counterparts have for the first time discovered evidence of a lunar tide-induced signal in the Earth's plasmasphere, the inner region of the magnetosphere, which is filled with cold plasma.

The study, jointly conducted by scientists from Shandong University, the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese academy of Sciences, and other institutes, was recently published in the journal Nature Physics.

According to scientists, effects caused by lunar tides were reported in the Earth's crust, oceans, neutral gas-dominated atmosphere and near-ground geomagnetic field.

However, whether a lunar tide effect existed in the plasma-dominated regions had not been explored yet.

Xiao Chao, the paper's co-first author, a researcher at Shandong University, said they made the new findings by analysing data from more than 10 satellites over the past four decades.

They found that the lunar tide-induced signal in the Earth's plasmasphere possesses distinct diurnal and monthly periodicities, which are different from the semidiurnal and semimonthly variations dominant in the previously observed lunar tide effects in other regions.

