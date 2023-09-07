Open Menu

Scientists Find New Plant Species In Tibet

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Scientists find new plant species in Tibet

LHASA,Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Chinese scientists have found a new plant species of Primula in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology (CIB) under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The findings, made by researchers from the CIB, have been published recently in the journal PhytoKeys.

During botanical explorations in Medog County, Tibet, the researchers collected a remarkable species of Primula. It grows in the cracks of steep, wet cliffs covered with moss at elevations between 3,550 and 3,700 meters.

By comparing the plant with several known Primula species, the researchers confirmed that it is a new species with unique characteristics such as densely grayish-haired roots, reniform leaf blades with revolute margins, and solitary flowers on the scapes.

The new species was named Primula medogensis after the county where it was found.

Further explorations in the adjacent mountainous areas are needed for an adequate assessment of the conservation status of the new species, said the study.

Related Topics

China Chengdu Moss From

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

23 minutes ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

1 hour ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

1 hour ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

2 hours ago
Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous