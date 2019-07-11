UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Identify Oldest Modern Human Remains Outside Africa

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Scientists identify oldest modern human remains outside Africa

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A 210,000-year-old skull has been identified as the earliest modern human remains found outside Africa, putting the clock back on Homo sapiens's arrival in Europe by more than 150,000 years, researchers said Wednesday.

An international team of scientists analysed two skulls found in a Greek cave and determined that one belonged to a Homo sapiens specimen that predates the oldest known modern human anywhere outside the cradle of man by at least 40,000 years.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Man

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

2 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

2 hours ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.