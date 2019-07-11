Scientists identify oldest modern human remains outside Africa

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A 210,000-year-old skull has been identified as the earliest modern human remains found outside Africa, putting the clock back on Homo sapiens's arrival in Europe by more than 150,000 years, researchers said Wednesday.

An international team of scientists analysed two skulls found in a Greek cave and determined that one belonged to a Homo sapiens specimen that predates the oldest known modern human anywhere outside the cradle of man by at least 40,000 years.