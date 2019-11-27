UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Stumble Upon 'large' Turkmenistan Gas Plant Leak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Scientists stumble upon 'large' Turkmenistan gas plant leak

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Scientists studying a volcano in Turkmenistan have identified a major leak of methane coming from a nearby gas plant, potentially offering a new way of monitoring emissions of the damaging greenhouse gas.

Writing in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, they outline how they discovered the leak and calculated that it had emitted around 140 kilotonnes of methane from February 2018 to January 2019.

Previous satellite monitoring of methane had only been able to detect levels of the gas averaged out over a range of 50 square kilometres (20 square miles).

The team were using state-of-the art infrared imaging technology to study methane emitted from a volcano in the Balkan province of west Turkmenistan when they noticed an "anomalously large" plume coming from a nearby pipeline.

The equipment allowed them to measure methane spikes over an area of 50 square metres, proving that the gas was coming from the plant infrastructure and not the nearby volcano.

"Our work shows how satellite instruments can be used to monitor methane emissions from individual point sources across the world," the researchers said.

Methane (CH4) is a potent greenhouse gas emitted through a variety of natural and manmade processes.

In 2017 the International Energy Association said the energy sector as a whole emitted just shy of 80,000 kilotonnes, or 80 million tonnes.

Previous studies in the United States have shown that a small number of oil and gas facilities are responsible for most energy-related methane leaks.

While methane emissions are dwarfed by carbon pollution globally, methane is 30-80 times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2, depending on the time scale used to measure them.

The IEA's annual Global Energy Outlook this month estimated that 40 million tonnes of methane leaked from coal mines in 2018 alone.

That's roughly similar in CO2 equivalent to all global aviation and shipping emissions combined.

The International Panel on Climate Change says global emissions of CO2, methane and nitrous oxide must fall 50 percent within a decade in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Another major source of methane leaking into the atmosphere is cattle, which belch the gas as they digest.

Related Topics

World Technology Oil Turkmenistan United States January February Gas 2017 2018 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

59 seconds ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

2 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

2 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

24 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

25 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.