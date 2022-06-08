UrduPoint.com

Scientists Warn Of More La Nina Events In Eastern Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SYDNEY, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Australia's eastern states are likely to become more flood prone in the coming decades due to increasing La Nina events, according to a new study.

The report, published in the Nature Climate Change journal on Tuesday, said the destructive weather pattern could become more prevalent because climate change has slowed down the "conveyor belt" of currents in the Atlantic Ocean.

The oceanic feature, known as the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, involves the regular movement of a massive flow of warm tropical water which, in turn, has a major influence on weather across the planet.

The report's authors from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) said the Atlantic overturning had been relatively stable for about 5,000 years but had slowed down in recent decades.

A contributing factor has been the release of greenhouse gases which have triggered the melting of trillions of tons of polar ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica, which has led to massive amounts of freshwater entering the ocean system, altering its buoyancy characteristics and upturning marine ecosystems.

