Taunton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Nat Sciver-Brunt at last scored a hundred against Australia in a winning cause as England triumphed by 69 runs in the third one-day international at Taunton on Tuesday to end the multi-format Women's Ashes all square at 8-8.

Victory, under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method for rain-affected matches, meant England inflicted double white-ball world champions Australia's first bilateral ODI series loss since 2013.

Sciver-Brunt's 129, her second hundred in three days against Australia following an unbeaten 111 in an agonising three-run defeat in the second ODI at Southampton, was the cornerstone of England's 285-9.

A revised target of 269 from 44 overs proved too much for Australia, world champions in both ODI and Twenty20 cricket, as they were dismissed for 199, with seamer Kate Cross taking 3-48.

But holders Australia, who won the lone Test of this series, were already assured of retaining the Ashes at 8-6 ahead coming into this match.

"We definitely think we're closing the gap to Australia," Cross told Sky Sport.

"The fact that we're 8-8 at the end of it and it doesn't really feel fair that it's going back to Australia."Sciver-Brunt, however, had the satisfaction of seeing her fourth ODI century in five innings against Australia at last lead to a win for England.