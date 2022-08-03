UrduPoint.com

SCO Adheres To One-China Principle: Zhang Ming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SCO adheres to One-China principle: Zhang Ming

BEIJING, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming on Wednesday made comments on the visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region in disregard of China's strong opposition and serious representations, and the Chinese government has expressed its firm opposition to and stern condemnation of the visit, Zhang said in response to a question from the media.

The one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community and the basic norms governing international relations, he said.

"The SCO adheres to the one-China principle, firmly opposes interference in the internal affairs of its member states by any external force, supports all member states in safeguarding national unity and defending their own sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will continue to promote further cooperation among member states in this regard to ensure peace, security and stability in the region," Zhang said.

