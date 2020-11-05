SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting to be held via video link on Nov 10

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) ::The 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held via video link on November 10.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the meeting hosted by Russia, the rotating chair of the regional body via video link, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

The meeting will focus on the further development of cooperation in politics, security and trade and also explore economics and strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as political dialogues within the framework of the SCO – in particular with the context of the COVID-19.

The heads of state of the SCO member countries will issue statements on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War during the summit, Hua said during a press conference held here.

The SCO summit comes at a time that the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in the world and multilateral cooperation is strongly needed to curb the virus and offset the effects of the public health crisis on the global economy.