SCO FMs Confirm To Attend CMFA Meeting In Uzbekistan

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have confirmed that will attend the upcoming meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 28-29.

"All eight ministers confirmed their readiness to come in person," the press service of the SCO Secretariat told APP here.

It may be mentioned here that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will be representing Pakistan in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Tashkent.

