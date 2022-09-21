UrduPoint.com

SCO Heads Of States Agreed On Future Cooperation: Deputy Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 09:00 PM

SCO Heads of States agreed on future cooperation: Deputy Secretary General

BEIJING, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Sohail Khan said that the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of SCO held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan has been fruitful with heads of state agreeing on future cooperation.

"The SCO summit has been fruitful, with heads of state agreeing on future cooperation," he told media at briefing organized by China Public Diplomacy Association here at Beijing International Club.

Deputy Director General of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Liu Jiangping also attended the event.

Sohail Khan said that one of the most important results is the Samarkand Declaration, where a common-ground is announced.

"All the leaders agree that the world is facing complexity and difficulty, from regional crisis to digital gap to economic instability. That is why we also announced to work to stabilize world supply chain and to work together on food security," he added.

Responding to a question about connectivity among the member states, he said that the SCO countries have worked on the transit rights and permissions for the future intra-SCO trade during the summit.

"We have signed several documents which are intertwined with each other such as intra-regional trade as well as transport corridors, infrastructure development so on so forth," he added.

Sohail Khan said that some of the transit corridors are not fully functional specially in South Asian part connecting it with Central Asia via Afghanistan and Iran. That has to be first completed.

"We should have normal highway system for transportation of goods and services," he added.

He opined that once the trade starts it is automatically resolved because there are other documents which have been adopted where there is a clause for simplification of customs, immigration and other things.

He said that in terms of SCO framework, the countries will try their best to overcome the issue of protectionism. So, hopefully next year when the next summit is held there should be some new documents between the SCO members indicating further simplification facilitating transit trade and corridors for the countries that require transit tracks or provisions.

The SCO deputy secretary-general also informed that an SCO meeting at the prime-minsters level will be held this November in China virtually.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Iran China Beijing Uzbekistan Sohail Khan Turkish Lira November Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media Event All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

4 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

4 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.