UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Member Nations Jointly Foil Over 360 Terrorist Schemes Last Year

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:30 PM

SCO member nations jointly foil over 360 terrorist schemes last year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries jointly foiled more than 360 terrorists and extremist schemes last year and arrested 695 suspects, Liu Jie, deputy director of the executive committee of the SCO's regional anti-terrorist structure, said.

More than 160,000 posts and 3,000 social media accounts containing terrorist and extremist content had also been blocked under the SCO framework, he was quoted by China Daily here on Monday.

"Different countries need to seek common ground while setting aside differences to fight extremism and terrorism and establish worldwide prevention and cooperation mechanism," he added.

He said extremism was the theoretical support of terrorism, while terrorism was often the result of extremism, so extremists and terrorists shared a common ideology and their networks were codependent.They had become the common enemy of mankind.

"Member countries of the SCO have agreed that we need to attach great importance to measures to curb the spread of extremism online that particularly targets young people between 18 and 30," Nurlan Akkoshkarov, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretariat, said during an international symposium on counter-extremism.

More than 60 officials, diplomats and experts participated in the symposium held by China Association of Friendship in Beijing.

The SCO has eight member states, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, India and Pakistan, and many members have suffered from extremism, terrorism, and separatism that have led to many violent attacks.

Javid Ahmad Qaem, Afghanistan's Ambassador to China, said Afghan forces had been fighting the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, "which is a terrorist organization that poses a major threat to China as it seeks independence for the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region." "Although the presence of ETIM in the country is weak and only exists in border areas with China, it is still our target during counterterrorism missions," Qaem said.

Qaem said Afghanistan had attached great importance to preventing young people from becoming extremists by improving its education system and enhancing internet control.

Different countries had adopted different measures to combat extremism and terrorism, and China's experiences were very valuable, said Kairat Osmonaliev, a professor at Kyrgyz National University. In Kyrgyzstan, for example, extremists' confessions were used to educate others about the harm of following extremism.

In Uzbekistan, people could learn what religion was all about from television programmes sanctioned by the government, Osmonaliev said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan Internet Education Russia China Social Media Young Beijing Independence Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization National University TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

16 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

16 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

34 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

29 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

30 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.