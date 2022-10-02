UrduPoint.com

SCO Member States Review Multilateral Trade, Economic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States ministers responsible for foreign economic and foreign trade activities on Sunday participated in the 21st meeting and reviewed the implementation of the Programme for Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation between SCO Member States.

China, one of the founding members of the SCO, chaired the meeting, according to SCO Secretariat here.

In his video address, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming noted that, against the backdrop of confrontationalist trends gaining momentum in the world, the task of the SCO member states' joint response to global challenges and threats, efforts to consistently strengthen their cohesion, to fill practical cooperation with real content and to turn contemporary challenges into opportunities were becoming particularly important.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the implementation also exchanged opinions on the current status of multilateral business and investment partnership in the SCO region and its development prospects.

The ministers adopted a statement on supporting the multilateral trade system.

