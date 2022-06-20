SCO playing important role for regional security: Secretary General

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming said that the organization as a multilateral platform for open, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation in Eurasia played important role to help maintain regional security and stability.

He made these remarks in his video address to the participants of the session, ASEAN- EAEU - SCO: Integration Segment of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, which took place as part of the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022, according to SCO Secretariat here on Monday.

The secretary general emphasised the SCO's readiness for active interaction with the EAEU, ASEAN and other partner international organisations in order to build stable and trust-based relations in accordance with the memorandums signed before.

Among the participants in the discussion were Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin; Executive Secretary of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Sergei Pospelov; Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS Denis Trefilov; Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay; Rector of the Russian Presidential academy of National Economy and Public Administration Vladimir Mau; Taihe Institute Professor, SCO Secretary-General in 2016-2018 Rashid Alimov; and Alexei Maslov, Director of Institute of Asian and African Countries, Lomonosov Moscow State University.