SCO Secretary General, ECO Secretary General discuss cooperation

BEIING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary-General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming met with Secretary-General of the Economic Development Organisation Khusrav Noziri on the sidelines of the Second International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" in Dushanbe.

They exchanged views on ways to strengthen trade, environmental, transport and tourism cooperation, according to SCO Secretariat here.

They also agreed to appoint commissioners with an eye to maintaining permanent contacts between the secretariats of the two organisations.

Zhang Ming also met with Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova on the sidelines of the second high-level international conference on the International Decade for Action on "Water for Sustainable Development" in Dushanbe.

They discussed a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations and exchanged views on the substantive content of the document.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan chaired the first expert meeting to coordinate a joint action plan for expanding regional trade within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The document is to be submitted for signing at the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in September 2022.

The parties agreed to continue finalising the document at the national level. There are plans toÂ discuss it once again at a meeting of the Commission of Senior Officials Responsible for Foreign Economic Activity and Foreign Trade to be held on June 15-16, 2022.